Search
admin
admin

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) volume exceeds 4.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) stock priced at $17.49, down -3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.55 and dropped to $17.05 before settling in for the closing price of $17.71. ACVA’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $124.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,880,968. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 105,970 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 646,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 101,041 for $17.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,801,561. This insider now owns 646,607 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACV Auctions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Looking closely at ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.11. However, in the short run, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.46. Second resistance stands at $17.76. The third major resistance level sits at $17.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.46.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.76 billion, the company has a total of 159,735K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 421,530 K while annual income is -102,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 119,630 K while its latest quarter income was -18,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) last year’s performance of 74.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

-
June 23, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) trading session started at the price of $92.32, that was -0.86% drop from the session before....
Read more

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 886,230 K

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) opened at $8.57, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) is expecting 16.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) stock priced at $6.55, down -3.03% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.