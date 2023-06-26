Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.64% last month.

June 23, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) trading session started at the price of $51.60, that was -2.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.86 and dropped to $50.00 before settling in for the closing price of $52.01. A 52-week range for AKRO has been $9.26 – $58.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.70%. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akero Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 10,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 11,000 for $50.76, making the entire transaction worth $558,360. This insider now owns 46,627 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.79 in the near term. At $52.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.04. The third support level lies at $48.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are 50,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.85 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -112,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -25,830 K.