Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 23, 2023, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) opened at $229.87, lower -1.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $230.54 and dropped to $226.41 before settling in for the closing price of $229.66. Price fluctuations for AMGN have ranged from $211.71 to $296.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $532.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.45, operating margin of +35.78, and the pretax margin is +28.15.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amgen Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 113,352. In this transaction SVP, Business Development of this company sold 387 shares at a rate of $292.90, taking the stock ownership to the 6,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s SVP & CCO sold 545 for $293.54, making the entire transaction worth $159,977. This insider now owns 13,009 shares in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.85) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +25.11 while generating a return on equity of 126.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.72, a number that is poised to hit 4.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.25.

During the past 100 days, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $229.63 in the near term. At $232.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $233.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $225.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $221.37.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Key Stats

There are currently 534,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,323 M according to its annual income of 6,552 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,105 M and its income totaled 2,841 M.