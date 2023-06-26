Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) average volume reaches $3.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $184.10, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.09 and dropped to $183.52 before settling in for the closing price of $186.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ADI’s price has moved between $133.48 and $198.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.60%. With a float of $494.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $504.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 5,896,529. In this transaction EVP, Finance & CFO of this company sold 30,591 shares at a rate of $192.75, taking the stock ownership to the 27,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 8,460 for $192.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,628,576. This insider now owns 28,335 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.75) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Looking closely at Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.41.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.65. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.51. Second resistance stands at $189.09. The third major resistance level sits at $191.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $180.37.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 92.90 billion based on 501,418K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,014 M and income totals 2,749 M. The company made 3,263 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 977,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.