Asana Inc. (ASAN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.99%

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.50, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.895 and dropped to $22.21 before settling in for the closing price of $22.74. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAN’s price has moved between $11.32 and $29.51.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $79.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.41 million.

In an organization with 1782 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 77,895. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,381 shares at a rate of $23.04, taking the stock ownership to the 787,069 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 868 for $23.04, making the entire transaction worth $19,994. This insider now owns 241,415 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.92 million. That was better than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.62. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.88. Second resistance stands at $23.23. The third major resistance level sits at $23.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.86. The third support level lies at $21.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.90 billion based on 216,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 547,210 K and income totals -407,770 K. The company made 152,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.