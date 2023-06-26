Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Markets

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3872, plunging -6.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3872 and dropped to $0.3603 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $0.34 and $1.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.90%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.25 million.

In an organization with 359 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was better than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3833, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5024. However, in the short run, Astra Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3782. Second resistance stands at $0.3962. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4051. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3424. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3244.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.50 million based on 270,771K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,370 K and income totals -411,440 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -44,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) volume exceeds 5.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
June 23, 2023, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) trading session started at the price of $1.69, that was 3.55% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) volume exceeds 2.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) opened at $23.15, lower -2.05% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) 20 Days SMA touches 1.38%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) stock priced at $16.70, down -1.53% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.