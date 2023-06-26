Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) is expecting -12.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) stock priced at $10.03, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.13 and dropped to $9.74 before settling in for the closing price of $10.11. ATXS’s price has ranged from $2.80 to $16.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.60%. With a float of $16.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.95 million.

The firm has a total of 42 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Astria Therapeutics Inc. is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 9,999,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 908,265 shares at a rate of $11.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,038,309 shares.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -30.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astria Therapeutics Inc., ATXS], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATXS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.36. The third major resistance level sits at $10.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.41.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 278.23 million, the company has a total of 28,026K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -51,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,190 K.