Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $194.67, down -4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.70 and dropped to $188.65 before settling in for the closing price of $196.92. Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has traded in a range of $86.32-$229.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 28.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 323.70%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2821 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.23, operating margin of +7.84, and the pretax margin is +16.52.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 398,097. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 1,955 shares at a rate of $203.63, taking the stock ownership to the 317,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 1,482 for $196.88, making the entire transaction worth $291,776. This insider now owns 319,803 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to 52.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 159.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 1.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.79.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 33.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $192.72 in the near term. At $196.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $198.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $180.62.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.99 billion has total of 73,885K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,190 M in contrast with the sum of 147,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 343,040 K and last quarter income was 45,140 K.