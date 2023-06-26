AXT Inc. (AXTI) kicked off at the price of $3.28: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $3.26, down -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTI has traded in a range of $2.47-$9.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.60%. With a float of $40.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.93, operating margin of +8.90, and the pretax margin is +14.83.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of AXT Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 33,375. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $4.45, taking the stock ownership to the 107,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $9.40, making the entire transaction worth $70,500. This insider now owns 31,552 shares in total.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Looking closely at AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. However, in the short run, AXT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.37. Second resistance stands at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.05.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 141.20 million has total of 43,587K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 141,120 K in contrast with the sum of 15,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,410 K and last quarter income was -3,350 K.