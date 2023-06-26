Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BDN (Brandywine Realty Trust) dropped -4.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On June 23, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) opened at $4.20, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.26 and dropped to $4.09 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Price fluctuations for BDN have ranged from $3.42 to $10.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 349.50% at the time writing. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 328 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Looking closely at Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.21. Second resistance stands at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.87.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 721.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 506,100 K according to its annual income of 53,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 129,230 K and its income totaled -5,260 K.

Newsletter

 

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is expecting 4.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.34, plunging -1.50% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.44%

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2023, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) trading session started at the price of $24.05, that was -3.34% drop from...
Read more

4.00% volatility in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) stock priced at $10.31, down -6.07% from the...
Read more

