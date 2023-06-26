Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.88 million

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock priced at $57.19, down -5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.895 and dropped to $54.95 before settling in for the closing price of $58.62. BELFB’s price has ranged from $14.91 to $60.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.90%. With a float of $10.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.63 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +9.03.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Bel Fuse Inc. is 2.77%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 11,219. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $56.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $44.59, making the entire transaction worth $222,961. This insider now owns 18,750 shares in total.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bel Fuse Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bel Fuse Inc., BELFB], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Bel Fuse Inc.’s (BELFB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.05. The third major resistance level sits at $60.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.38.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 708.37 million, the company has a total of 12,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 654,230 K while annual income is 52,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 172,340 K while its latest quarter income was 14,570 K.