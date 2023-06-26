Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) average volume reaches $3.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 23, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) opened at $10.94, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.06 and dropped to $10.77 before settling in for the closing price of $11.08. Price fluctuations for OWL have ranged from $8.06 to $14.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.00% at the time writing. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 545 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Looking closely at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), its last 5-days average volume was 5.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,407,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,370 M according to its annual income of -9,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 390,990 K and its income totaled 8,320 K.