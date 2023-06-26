Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) is 5.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) stock priced at $32.17, down -5.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.555 and dropped to $30.44 before settling in for the closing price of $32.48. BWMN’s price has ranged from $10.76 to $34.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.70%. With a float of $9.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.80 million.

In an organization with 1600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.95, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +0.66.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 66,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,225 shares at a rate of $30.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,500 for $28.62, making the entire transaction worth $71,550. This insider now owns 463,023 shares in total.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 80256.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (BWMN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.29. However, in the short run, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.93. Second resistance stands at $33.30. The third major resistance level sits at $34.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.07. The third support level lies at $27.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 453.51 million, the company has a total of 14,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 261,710 K while annual income is 5,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 76,100 K while its latest quarter income was 540 K.