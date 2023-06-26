Search
Sana Meer
Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

Analyst Insights

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.78, plunging -9.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.76 and $22.62.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -38.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.10%. With a float of $22.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.37 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1892, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0073. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7608 in the near term. At $0.8118, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8456. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6760, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6422. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5912.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.81 million based on 20,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 600 K and income totals -107,740 K. The company made 90 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.

