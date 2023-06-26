Search
Shaun Noe
Can AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) hike of 7.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 23, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) trading session started at the price of $1.83, that was -0.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.7715 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. A 52-week range for APE has been $0.65 – $10.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at N/A. With a float of $971.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $974.19 million.

In an organization with 2787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 3,874,758. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,259,135 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 118,066,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,121,511 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $3,658,999. This insider now owns 120,325,688 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5936, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9059.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

As of now, sales total 3,911 M while income totals -973,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 954,400 K while its last quarter net income were -235,500 K.

