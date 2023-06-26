Can LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) drop of -9.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) stock priced at $4.34, down -2.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.41 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. LL’s price has ranged from $2.75 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.60%. With a float of $28.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.12, operating margin of -0.18, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 65,391. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,635 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,625 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.09 while generating a return on equity of -4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.38 in the near term. At $4.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. The third support level lies at $4.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 132.60 million, the company has a total of 30,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,111 M while annual income is -12,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 240,700 K while its latest quarter income was -10,590 K.