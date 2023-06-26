Can Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LBPH) hike of 5.41% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 23, 2023, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) opened at $8.25, lower -3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.56 and dropped to $7.91 before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. Price fluctuations for LBPH have ranged from $2.70 to $10.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.80% at the time writing. With a float of $12.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33 employees.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.06%, while institutional ownership is 51.70%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -53.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 85182.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LBPH) raw stochastic average was set at 67.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.52 in the near term. At $8.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. The third support level lies at $7.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) Key Stats

There are currently 22,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 196.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -43,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -11,460 K.