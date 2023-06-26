Can P10 Inc.’s (PX) drop of -6.60% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) stock priced at $11.31, down -4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.33 and dropped to $10.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.36. PX’s price has ranged from $8.75 to $13.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 115.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 194.00%. With a float of $42.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 234 employees.

P10 Inc. (PX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of P10 Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 231,400. In this transaction of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 57,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,182 for $9.02, making the entire transaction worth $200,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

P10 Inc. (PX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.72 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 88.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are P10 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P10 Inc. (PX)

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, P10 Inc.’s (PX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.26 in the near term. At $11.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.33. The third support level lies at $9.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.29 billion, the company has a total of 115,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 198,360 K while annual income is 29,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,250 K while its latest quarter income was 610 K.