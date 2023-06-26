Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) last year’s performance of 74.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 23, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) trading session started at the price of $92.32, that was -0.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.89 and dropped to $91.60 before settling in for the closing price of $92.52. A 52-week range for CAH has been $51.32 – $92.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -260.90%. With a float of $253.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.44, operating margin of +0.92, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardinal Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 14,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $74.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 200 for $76.30, making the entire transaction worth $15,260. This insider now owns 3,124 shares in total.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.49) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -172.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.48% during the next five years compared to -23.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Looking closely at Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.27. However, in the short run, Cardinal Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.54. Second resistance stands at $93.36. The third major resistance level sits at $93.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.96.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

There are 254,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.22 billion. As of now, sales total 181,364 M while income totals -933,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 50,487 M while its last quarter net income were 345,000 K.