CISO Global Inc. (CISO) 20 Days SMA touches -0.69%: The odds favor the bear

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.187, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1999 and dropped to $0.183 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has traded in a range of $0.17-$5.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.30%. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 443 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CISO Global Inc. is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

Looking closely at CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5812. However, in the short run, CISO Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1983. Second resistance stands at $0.2075. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1814, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1737. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1645.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.65 million has total of 154,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,550 K in contrast with the sum of -33,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,730 K and last quarter income was -34,840 K.