Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) last year’s performance of 18.42% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.85, soaring 6.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.89 and dropped to $55.75 before settling in for the closing price of $57.49. Within the past 52 weeks, COIN’s price has moved between $31.55 and $116.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -181.40%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.49 million.

The firm has a total of 4510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.28, operating margin of -61.02, and the pretax margin is -95.94.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 1,664,608. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 29,730 shares at a rate of $55.99, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 for $59.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,780,762. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -82.18 while generating a return on equity of -44.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 17.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.84. The third major resistance level sits at $69.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.38.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.57 billion based on 234,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,194 M and income totals -2,625 M. The company made 772,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -78,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.