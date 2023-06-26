COMP (Compass Inc.) dropped -2.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 23, 2023, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) trading session started at the price of $3.06, that was -2.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.16 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. A 52-week range for COMP has been $1.84 – $5.16.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 74.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.20%. With a float of $397.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $450.06 million.

The firm has a total of 3191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.21, operating margin of -8.62, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Compass Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 55,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 117,365,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 1,116 for $2.67, making the entire transaction worth $2,980. This insider now owns 604 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Compass Inc. (COMP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Compass Inc., COMP], we can find that recorded value of 5.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.90.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are 461,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.43 billion. As of now, sales total 6,018 M while income totals -601,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 957,200 K while its last quarter net income were -150,400 K.