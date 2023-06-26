Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) kicked off at the price of $3.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) stock priced at $3.22, down -3.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. CMPX’s price has ranged from $1.81 to $5.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.50%. With a float of $107.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,700. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.37, taking the stock ownership to the 6,021,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $79,600. This insider now owns 6,011,873 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Looking closely at Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.26. Second resistance stands at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 413.06 million, the company has a total of 126,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -39,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,840 K.