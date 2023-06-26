Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) plunged -3.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $23.77, down -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.90 and dropped to $22.79 before settling in for the closing price of $23.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CWCO has traded in a range of $13.38-$24.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.50%. With a float of $14.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 223 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.26, operating margin of +9.87, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 142,160. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $17.77, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 3,430 for $16.46, making the entire transaction worth $56,458. This insider now owns 300,476 shares in total.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.74 while generating a return on equity of 5.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (CWCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

The latest stats from [Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., CWCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 94762.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (CWCO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.34. The third major resistance level sits at $24.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.45.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 363.86 million has total of 15,736K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 94,100 K in contrast with the sum of 5,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 32,870 K and last quarter income was 3,810 K.