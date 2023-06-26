Search
Shaun Noe
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) 20 Days SMA touches 4.33%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $14.32, down -13.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.59 and dropped to $12.451 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CPS has traded in a range of $4.13-$18.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.80%. With a float of $16.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.78, operating margin of -3.12, and the pretax margin is -7.94.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.68 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.89) by -$0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -8.53 while generating a return on equity of -99.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.52, a number that is poised to hit -1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Looking closely at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. However, in the short run, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.08. Second resistance stands at $15.41. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.81.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 226.23 million has total of 17,139K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,525 M in contrast with the sum of -215,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 682,460 K and last quarter income was -130,370 K.

