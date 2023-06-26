Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.03%

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) stock priced at $3.90, down -1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. CUE’s price has ranged from $2.18 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.30%. With a float of $33.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.04, operating margin of -4296.52, and the pretax margin is -4257.09.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 4.42%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 30,586. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,325 shares at a rate of $3.28, taking the stock ownership to the 357 shares.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -4257.09 while generating a return on equity of -80.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 153.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 406.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

The latest stats from [Cue Biopharma Inc., CUE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s (CUE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.01. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. The third support level lies at $3.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 162.43 million, the company has a total of 43,178K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,250 K while annual income is -53,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -13,110 K.