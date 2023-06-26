Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 184,980 K

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.65, plunging -10.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $5.94 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. Within the past 52 weeks, DAKT’s price has moved between $1.46 and $7.15.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.60%. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.02, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is +0.18.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Daktronics Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 69,645. In this transaction Exec Vice President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 130,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director bought 13,217 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $38,329. This insider now owns 1,265,392 shares in total.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35 and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Daktronics Inc.’s (DAKT) raw stochastic average was set at 66.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.50 in the near term. At $6.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.00.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 281.48 million based on 45,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 610,970 K and income totals 590 K. The company made 184,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.