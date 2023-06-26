DAWN (Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -2.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.60, plunging -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.65 and dropped to $12.22 before settling in for the closing price of $12.69. Within the past 52 weeks, DAWN’s price has moved between $10.84 and $28.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

The firm has a total of 125 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 9,999,990. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 769,230 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,453,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,229 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,664. This insider now owns 1,234,363 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.59) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.86. The third major resistance level sits at $13.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.79.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 73,573K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -142,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.