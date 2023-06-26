Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is expecting -0.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $124.45, down -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.66 and dropped to $123.41 before settling in for the closing price of $125.85. Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has traded in a range of $99.47-$164.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 51.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.00%. With a float of $175.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.99 million.

The firm has a total of 972 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.29, operating margin of +67.63, and the pretax margin is +59.48.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 1,532,692. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,600 shares at a rate of $132.13, taking the stock ownership to the 23,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President & CFO sold 7,500 for $132.10, making the entire transaction worth $990,724. This insider now owns 164,980 shares in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.33) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +45.05 while generating a return on equity of 32.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.73% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.27, a number that is poised to hit 4.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diamondback Energy Inc., FANG], we can find that recorded value of 2.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $126.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.07. The third major resistance level sits at $128.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.74.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.04 billion has total of 181,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,643 M in contrast with the sum of 4,386 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,925 M and last quarter income was 712,000 K.