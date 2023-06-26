DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) volume exceeds 4.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $46.66, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.72 and dropped to $46.53 before settling in for the closing price of $46.61. Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has traded in a range of $14.41-$46.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.20%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 3.32%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 115,918,502. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,492,871 shares at a rate of $46.50, taking the stock ownership to the 166,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CSO sold 18,750 for $30.53, making the entire transaction worth $572,444. This insider now owns 147,497 shares in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Looking closely at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE), its last 5-days average volume was 10.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.75. However, in the short run, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.77. Second resistance stands at $46.84. The third major resistance level sits at $46.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.39.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.23 billion has total of 47,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -83,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,650 K.