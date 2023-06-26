Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) volume exceeds 3.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) stock priced at $0.3483, up 4.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3824 and dropped to $0.3193 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. DMS’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $3.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.30%. With a float of $18.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 454 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -7.75, and the pretax margin is -14.47.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Media Solutions Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,853. In this transaction Fmr. Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 99,577 shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

The latest stats from [Digital Media Solutions Inc., DMS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was superior to 99884.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2103. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3721. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4088. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4352. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3090, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2826. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2459.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.75 million, the company has a total of 65,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 391,150 K while annual income is -31,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,310 K while its latest quarter income was -12,600 K.

Newsletter

 

