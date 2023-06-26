EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 886,230 K

On June 23, 2023, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) opened at $8.57, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.87 and dropped to $8.51 before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. Price fluctuations for EZPW have ranged from $7.05 to $10.68 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 295.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.97, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.64.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EZCORP Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

The latest stats from [EZCORP Inc., EZPW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.6 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, EZCORP Inc.’s (EZPW) raw stochastic average was set at 38.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.05. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.14.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Key Stats

There are currently 55,418K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 461.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 886,230 K according to its annual income of 50,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,420 K and its income totaled -6,790 K.