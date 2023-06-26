Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.89 million

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $1.61, down -7.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Over the past 52 weeks, FCUV has traded in a range of $1.47-$11.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -17.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.00%. With a float of $26.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -40.59, operating margin of -1472.11, and the pretax margin is -1393.29.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Focus Universal Inc. is 59.23%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 264,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,903 shares at a rate of $10.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 16,150 for $10.21, making the entire transaction worth $164,892. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1393.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Focus Universal Inc.’s (FCUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 224.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Focus Universal Inc.’s (FCUV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7401, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2671. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5567 in the near term. At $1.6633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.78 million has total of 64,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 350 K in contrast with the sum of -4,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 240 K and last quarter income was -1,110 K.