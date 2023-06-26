Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) stock priced at $25.15, up 0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.6265 and dropped to $25.125 before settling in for the closing price of $25.46. BEN’s price has ranged from $20.24 to $34.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.20%. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $490.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 25,000,000. In this transaction Affiliate – Investment Adviser of this company bought 2,465,483 shares at a rate of $10.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,955,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP, Technology and Operations sold 29,503 for $31.09, making the entire transaction worth $917,325. This insider now owns 92,132 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.87% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Franklin Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.41.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.12 billion, the company has a total of 500,863K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,275 M while annual income is 1,292 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,927 M while its latest quarter income was 194,200 K.