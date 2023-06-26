Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) plunged -5.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Gencor Industries Inc. (AMEX: GENC) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $15.32, down -5.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.46 and dropped to $14.22 before settling in for the closing price of $15.38. Over the past 52 weeks, GENC has traded in a range of $8.38-$15.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.40%. With a float of $10.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 367 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +4.03, and the pretax margin is -1.64.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Gencor Industries Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 14,250. In this transaction Secretary of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $14.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Secretary sold 1,000 for $14.50, making the entire transaction worth $14,500. This insider now owns 3,512 shares in total.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -0.36 while generating a return on equity of -0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gencor Industries Inc. (AMEX: GENC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gencor Industries Inc.’s (GENC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53

Technical Analysis of Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC)

The latest stats from [Gencor Industries Inc., GENC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was superior to 41278.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Gencor Industries Inc.’s (GENC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.98. The third major resistance level sits at $16.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.78.

Gencor Industries Inc. (AMEX: GENC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 211.99 million has total of 14,658K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 103,480 K in contrast with the sum of -370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,500 K and last quarter income was 4,870 K.