Genpact Limited (G) is -8.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) stock priced at $36.94, down -1.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.245 and dropped to $36.77 before settling in for the closing price of $37.31. G’s price has ranged from $35.75 to $48.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.90%. With a float of $169.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 118900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of +12.86, and the pretax margin is +10.65.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genpact Limited is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 102.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,096,469. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CHRO of this company sold 29,491 shares at a rate of $37.18, taking the stock ownership to the 106,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CHRO sold 41,062 for $37.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,519,922. This insider now owns 135,703 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.68 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 18.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.26% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genpact Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 8.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.10 in the near term. At $37.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.46. The third support level lies at $36.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.90 billion, the company has a total of 184,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,371 M while annual income is 353,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,089 M while its latest quarter income was 106,100 K.