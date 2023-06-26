Grindr Inc. (GRND) volume exceeds 5.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 23, 2023, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) opened at $5.91, lower -6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.01 and dropped to $5.62 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Price fluctuations for GRND have ranged from $4.50 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -83.20% at the time writing. With a float of $17.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.60 million.

The firm has a total of 188 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of +10.90, and the pretax margin is +0.00.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grindr Inc. (GRND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grindr Inc., GRND], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 11.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.14. The third major resistance level sits at $6.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.10.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

There are currently 173,845K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 970.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 195,020 K according to its annual income of 850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,810 K and its income totaled -32,900 K.