Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is 2.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.09, plunging -6.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.32 and dropped to $8.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. Within the past 52 weeks, HNRG’s price has moved between $4.95 and $11.57.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 551.60%. With a float of $24.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.98 million.

In an organization with 980 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is +5.58.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 134,002. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,810 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,978,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,356 for $9.58, making the entire transaction worth $156,630. This insider now owns 1,993,536 shares in total.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +5.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. However, in the short run, Hallador Energy Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.16. Second resistance stands at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.03. The third support level lies at $7.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 294.08 million based on 33,137K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 361,990 K and income totals 18,110 K. The company made 188,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.