Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,806 M

On June 23, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $4.27, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.325 and dropped to $4.205 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $1.93 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

In an organization with 37609 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.33 million. That was better than the volume of 4.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.30. Second resistance stands at $4.37. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.06.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 618,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,806 M according to its annual income of -69,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.