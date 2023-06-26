Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) average volume reaches $1.72M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) stock priced at $11.33, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.6575 and dropped to $11.33 before settling in for the closing price of $11.53. HAYW’s price has ranged from $7.97 to $15.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.50%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.52 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 167,393. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,712 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,036,894 for $11.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,933,504. This insider now owns 836,843 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 23.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.84. The third major resistance level sits at $12.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.05.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 212,808K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,314 M while annual income is 179,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210,140 K while its latest quarter income was 8,410 K.