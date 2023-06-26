Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) is expecting -5.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $18.46, down -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.69 and dropped to $17.72 before settling in for the closing price of $18.64. Over the past 52 weeks, HOFT has traded in a range of $12.90-$22.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -139.30%. With a float of $10.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1259 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.33, operating margin of -0.96, and the pretax margin is -1.05.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Hooker Furnishings Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 20,349. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $13.57, taking the stock ownership to the 7,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer bought 1,000 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $13,890. This insider now owns 12,614 shares in total.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.76 while generating a return on equity of -1.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hooker Furnishings Corporation’s (HOFT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)

Looking closely at Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 57202.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Hooker Furnishings Corporation’s (HOFT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.45. However, in the short run, Hooker Furnishings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.43. Second resistance stands at $19.05. The third major resistance level sits at $19.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.49.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 195.49 million has total of 10,916K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 583,100 K in contrast with the sum of -4,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,820 K and last quarter income was 1,450 K.