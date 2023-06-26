Search
INPX (Inpixon) dropped -4.66 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

On June 23, 2023, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) opened at $0.1888, lower -4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1888 and dropped to $0.108 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for INPX have ranged from $0.19 to $16.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 37.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.50% at the time writing. With a float of $6.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 203 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.87, operating margin of -226.98, and the pretax margin is -341.79.

Inpixon (INPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Inpixon (INPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$7,168,500 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5,872,500) by -$1,296,000. This company achieved a net margin of -326.47 while generating a return on equity of -79.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inpixon (INPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.13

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.16 million, its volume of 4.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3088, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3763. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2099 in the near term. At $0.2397, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1291, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0781. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0483.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

There are currently 26,665K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,420 K according to its annual income of -63,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,100 K and its income totaled -16,870 K.

