Investors finally get a glimpse of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) volume hitting the figure of 3.69 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.00, plunging -6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.13 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ATNM’s price has moved between $4.73 and $15.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $25.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.84, operating margin of -3677.85, and the pretax margin is -3550.22.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3550.22 while generating a return on equity of -47.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2278.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ATNM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.96 in the near term. At $8.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.95. The third support level lies at $6.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 205.02 million based on 25,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,030 K and income totals -33,020 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.