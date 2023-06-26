Investors finally get a glimpse of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) volume hitting the figure of 3.1 million.

June 23, 2023, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) trading session started at the price of $31.47, that was -2.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.74 and dropped to $31.24 before settling in for the closing price of $31.97. A 52-week range for AXTA has been $20.66 – $32.88.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.30%. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.20 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.57, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is +5.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 102.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 73,875. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CEO & President bought 34,440 for $29.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,648. This insider now owns 34,440 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.91% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.65. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.61. Second resistance stands at $31.92. The third major resistance level sits at $32.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.92. The third support level lies at $30.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are 221,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.94 billion. As of now, sales total 4,884 M while income totals 191,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,284 M while its last quarter net income were 60,500 K.