Investors finally get a glimpse of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

June 23, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was 8.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. A 52-week range for CLEU has been $0.50 – $1.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 24.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7708, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8924. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2300 in the near term. At $1.2700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. The third support level lies at $0.9900 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are 31,598K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.57 million. As of now, sales total 11,600 K while income totals -1,690 K.