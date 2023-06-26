Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) volume hitting the figure of 2.87 million.

Analyst Insights

On June 23, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) opened at $24.92, lower -2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.0875 and dropped to $24.00 before settling in for the closing price of $25.19. Price fluctuations for IDYA have ranged from $9.00 to $26.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.30% at the time writing. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 81,792. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,553 shares at a rate of $23.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 432 for $23.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,938. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.61. The third major resistance level sits at $26.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.43. The third support level lies at $22.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are currently 57,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,930 K according to its annual income of -58,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,880 K and its income totaled -23,640 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A look at Nuvalent Inc.’s (NUVL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2023, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) trading session started at the price of $42.12, that was 4.23% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) volume exceeds 3.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock priced at $143.96, down -0.28% from the previous...
Read more

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) volume exceeds 4.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $1.70, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.