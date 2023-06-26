Investors finally get a glimpse of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) volume hitting the figure of 2.87 million.

On June 23, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) opened at $24.92, lower -2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.0875 and dropped to $24.00 before settling in for the closing price of $25.19. Price fluctuations for IDYA have ranged from $9.00 to $26.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.30% at the time writing. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 81,792. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,553 shares at a rate of $23.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 432 for $23.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,938. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.61. The third major resistance level sits at $26.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.43. The third support level lies at $22.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are currently 57,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,930 K according to its annual income of -58,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,880 K and its income totaled -23,640 K.