Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) volume hitting the figure of 7.64 million.

Analyst Insights

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $40.56, up 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.7499 and dropped to $40.48 before settling in for the closing price of $41.06. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has traded in a range of $30.73-$79.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 19.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.10%. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.26 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 17,670. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $35.34, taking the stock ownership to the 33,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 31,439 for $34.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,082,671. This insider now owns 48,500 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.06% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.61 million. That was better than the volume of 4.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.87. However, in the short run, Match Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.83. Second resistance stands at $42.43. The third major resistance level sits at $43.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.89. The third support level lies at $39.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.47 billion has total of 278,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,189 M in contrast with the sum of 361,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 787,120 K and last quarter income was 120,810 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) with a beta value of 0.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
June 23, 2023, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) trading session started at the price of $66.22, that was 0.64% jump from the session...
Read more

Now that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s volume has hit 4.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) opened at $9.97, lower -2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (SGMO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) stock priced at $1.18, up 0.85% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.