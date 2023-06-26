Investors finally get a glimpse of United States Cellular Corporation (USM) volume hitting the figure of 2.53 million.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) stock priced at $15.61, up 3.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.49 and dropped to $15.58 before settling in for the closing price of $15.62. USM’s price has ranged from $13.79 to $32.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.40%. With a float of $14.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.63, operating margin of +2.16, and the pretax margin is +1.73.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of United States Cellular Corporation is 73.43%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 417,077. In this transaction EVP-CTO of this company sold 18,826 shares at a rate of $22.15, taking the stock ownership to the 18,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,834 for $19.61, making the entire transaction worth $35,965. This insider now owns 18,981 shares in total.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United States Cellular Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, United States Cellular Corporation’s (USM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.54 in the near term. At $16.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.15. The third support level lies at $14.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 84,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,169 M while annual income is 30,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 986,000 K while its latest quarter income was 13,000 K.