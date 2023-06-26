Investors must take note of Destination XL Group Inc.’s (DXLG) performance last week, which was -2.41%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $5.05, down -5.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.83 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has traded in a range of $3.27-$7.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.80%. With a float of $54.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.69 million.

In an organization with 1480 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.09, operating margin of +10.67, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Destination XL Group Inc. is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 165,235. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 26,677 shares at a rate of $6.19, taking the stock ownership to the 9,399,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Stores Officer sold 10,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $62,527. This insider now owns 133,711 shares in total.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.33 while generating a return on equity of 91.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 42.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Destination XL Group Inc.’s (DXLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was better than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Destination XL Group Inc.’s (DXLG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.84. However, in the short run, Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.17. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. The third support level lies at $4.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 311.62 million has total of 62,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 545,840 K in contrast with the sum of 89,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,440 K and last quarter income was 6,970 K.