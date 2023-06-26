Investors must take note of Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) performance last week, which was -56.53%.

June 23, 2023, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) trading session started at the price of $0.969, that was -7.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9888 and dropped to $0.92 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. A 52-week range for LUCY has been $0.70 – $7.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -107.00%. With a float of $2.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -845.22, and the pretax margin is -861.16.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Innovative Eyewear Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -861.16 while generating a return on equity of -267.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 231.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7875. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9727 in the near term. At $1.0151, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0415. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8775. The third support level lies at $0.8351 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

There are 8,417K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.77 million. As of now, sales total 660 K while income totals -5,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -1,430 K.